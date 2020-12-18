Shimla: Alleging tampering of Panchyat election roaster in Kupvi development Block under Chopal tehsil in Shimla district, Congress has decided to file complaint with the election commission.

Congress has accused the sub-Divisional officer and election officer for working under pressure to benefit BJP, had reshuffled the roaster of seven panchyats released initially.

Himachal Pradesh Congress General Secretary, Rajneesh Kimta taking strong exception of the tinkering of the panchyat Samiti ward in the panchyat roaster of Baabat, Majholi Bandla Kafla, Naura Boura, Kulat, Dhotali and Bhallu said that Congress will never allow the murder of democracy and will take to the streets and protest against it.

“We will also not refrain from knocking the doors of the court and those officials involved in it will not be spared at all,” he added.