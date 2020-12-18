Shimla: The state on Friday recorded 482 Covid positive cases. 9 patients were reported died from the virus, while 638 patients have recovered as well.

Mandi district has reported 126 Covid positive cases, while Shimla has found 90, Kangra 54 and Solan District has tested 41 positive cases. Chamba and Kinnaur districts have recorded 32 each positive cases, Hamirpur 28, Sirmour 25, Kullu 22, Bilapsur 16, Una 14 and Lahaul-Spiti district tested 2 Covid positive cases.

9 Covid deaths were also recorded today and now total death from the Covid is now 855. In the state 4 deaths have been reported from Kangra district, 2 deaths each from Shimla and Mandi districts while one death has been reported from Kullu district.

638 Covid patients have also recovered today and now active cases have dropped below 6K mark as now state has 5,974 active cases. Out of which Mandi has 14487, Kangra 947, Shimla 937 and Solan has 848 active cases.