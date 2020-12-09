New Delhi: The Union Cabinet today approved the setting up of public WiFi networks across the country in a bid to strengthen the public WiFi service. This would be done by Public Data Office Aggregators (PDOAs) which will provide public WiFi service through Public Data Offices (PDOs) spread across the country.

There will be no licence, fee or registration for it,” Information Technology (IT) MinisterRavi Shankar Prasad said.

The Public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface will be known as PM-WANI, Prasad announced.

The proposal will promote the growth of Public Wi-Fi Networks in the country and, in turn, will help in proliferation of Broadband Internet, enhancement of income and employment and empowerment of people.

Objectives of PM-WANI