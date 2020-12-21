Nestled amidst the tranquil deodar forests, just 2 km away from the Kufri market, Daak Bangla Retreat lets you completely immerse in nature. Set up in an apple orchard, the property boasts a combination of conventional wood and stone architecture along with modern glass windows and customized porches.

The owner of this beautiful property believes that natural elements bring you close to the mother nature and god. This is why all five cottages are carefully handcrafted using only mud, wood, rock, and water.

Overlooking glorious mountains and lush green valley, guests can enjoy their meals in the dining area or the private veranda. If you are outdoorsy and adventurous, you can enjoy activities like cycling, bike tours, horse riding, bird watching, jeep safari, valley crossing, rock climbing, rappelling, and Burma Bridge.

Accommodation at Daak Bangla Retreat

Each mud cottage has a comfortable bed, attached bathroom with shower, carpet flooring, running hot water, in-room tea and coffee kits, and much more. Large windows offer stunning views of Shalli Tiba, Pir Panjal ranges, and vast valleys cut by the Sutlej River.

Daak Bangla Retreat Tariff: INR 2,500 per night

Daak Bangla Retreat Location:

Amenities available at Daak Bangla Retreat

Breakfast

Fire extinguisher

Cable TV

Wi-fi

TV

Dedicated workspace

Heating

Kitchen

Laundry facility

Housekeeping

Ample parking

Food Served at Daak Bangla Retreat

Delicious North Indian and Himachali cuisines are served in the dining room. Fresh ingredients that go into each mouth-watering dish served are handpicked by the staff from the farms where they are grown organically.

Safety and hygiene followed at Daak Bangla Retreat:

Fire extinguishers available

A cleanliness & disinfecting facility is available to combat Coronavirus.

Physical distancing rules are followed in the dining areas.

Food can also be delivered at the cottages in covered glasses and cutlery.

Staff follows all safety protocols as directed by local authorities.

Shared stationery such as printed menus, magazines, pens, and paper removed,

Hand sanitizer available in guest accommodation and other major areas.

First aid kit available,

Thermometers for guests provided by the property

Face masks for guests available

Contactless check-in/check-out

Cashless payment available

How to book your stay at Daak Bangla Retreat?

You can book your stay at Daak Bangla through HP Helpline Tourism Pvt. Ltd. Contact number: .+919816026770 Email: [email protected]

What guests have to say about Daak Bangla Retreat?

1) The cottages at the property are cosy and comfortable. Both morning and sunset views are awesome from the room. The staff is friendly and humble. Overall, my experience at the retreat was amazing.

2) This retreat is located in the middle of a delightful and calm forest. The property has apple orchards, where guests can roam while enjoying views of the surrounding landscape.

3) I loved this property, as it’s located away from the bustling city and crowd. It’s a perfect accommodation for nature lovers. Although there was no running water in the bathroom, the overall experience at the homestay was good. I wouldn’t mind visiting the property again. After all, the views here just superb.

4) When I reached the property with my friends, we instantly fell in love with the view in front of our eyes. There’s also an arrangement of a bonfire in the evening. Plus, the staff is very kind and provides you with all the necessary things.

5) My experience at the property was good. But the only problem for me was that it gets really cold at night in Shimla. So, the staff could have to provide an extra blanket or quilt. Besides that, everything is great – from mesmerizing views of the valleys to cosy rooms.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of HP Helpline Tourism by TNH.