Shimla: As per to the study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60% of coronavirus transmission have occurred through asymptomatic patients.

Leading daily newspaper TOI has reported that the new model, published in JAMA Network Open, observed the spread of the virus through three different lense i.e., by pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals. The study came to the conclusion that 59% of COVID transmission was triggered by asymptomatic people, of which 35% of all new cases came from people who infect others before they show symptoms and 24% from people who never developed symptoms at all.

COVID-19 is a highly infectious and contagious illness and so far, total 90,784,706 people have infected with COVID-19 worldwide. Alone in USA 22,918,711 have been impacted by the virus and densely populated India has officially reported 10,467,431 cases. COVID has also taken 1,944,953 lives so far.