Palampur MLA Ashish Butail, Ani legislature Kishori Lal tested positive

Shimla: Covid cases are on the rise in the state. As on Thursday state tested 796 new cases, highest spike in a day, while 704 patients have recovered. 12 patients have died of the virus during the last 24 hours.

Now state has total 32,197 COVID-19 cases out of which 6,980 are active. 480 patients have succumbed to Covid.

Shimla district has tested highest 212 positive cases, while Mandi has 124 and Kullu has tested 112 cases.

Kangra district has tested 95 positive cases, out of which 15 cases were found of the Kangra DC office. Following which, the premises have been sealed for two days.

Palampur MLA Aashish Butail has tested Covid-19 positive. He revealed it on social media and advised other, who had come in his contact, to self-isolate and undergo Covid test. Ani MLA Kishori Lal was also tested positive from the virus. Former MP and Kullu legislature Maheshwar Singh is also tested positive for the virus and has been shifted to IGMC Shimla.