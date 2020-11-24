Shimla: Corona virus cases in the state of Himachal Pradesh is rising at the alarming rate as today state has recorded 948, highest ever, positive cases.

Shimla district alone tested 375 positive cases, highest so far, while Mandi district reported 175 cases and Kangra 75, Kullu 72 and Chamba 52 positive cases. Solan district has found 4 cases.

Now state has 35,729 total cases and 7150 are active virus cases in the state. Shimla district has now most Covid cases. It has total 5936 cases and out of it 1779 are active cases, highest in the state at this point of time.

Himachal Pradesh has also reported 12 Covid deaths and with it total death from COVID is now 562.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Khachi today held video conferencing with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police and directed to ensure following of standard operation procedures (SOPs).

The Chief Secretary stressed on increasing the frequency of RTPCR in the state and asked to provide better facilities for the Covid patients in home.

Khachi asked the Deputy Commissioners to organise the meeting of districts task force to distribute Covid vaccine when it would be available. He said that districts health authorities should familiarise themselves with the Covin system and efforts should be made to involve more private medical practitioners to treat the Corona patients.