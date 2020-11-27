COVID death crosses 600 mark

Shimla: There is no respite in Coronavirus cases in the state as today state has found 830 new positive cases. Shimla district has tested 202 COVID cases, while Mandi district has 150 and Kangra tested 106 new cases.

Solan 81, Kullu 76 and Bilaspur recorded 52 coronavirus positive cases. 490 patients have recovered from virus.

State has now total 38,327 positive cases, and out of which 8,205 cases are active, 29,483 patients have recovered. 602 patients have died while 27 have migrated out.

the state has tested 5,15,434 persons and 476039 were found negative.