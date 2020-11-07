Keylong: Congress Party on Friday, staged protest at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti, demanding re-installation of foundation stone plaque of Atal Tunnel Rohtang, laid by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was held on June 28, 2010, when BJP-led government was headed by the then Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Kuldeep Singh Rathore, lamenting this undemocratic, unlawful and unconstitutional move on part of BJP-led Central and State Government warned the nation that BJP is trying to distort history.

“If this goes unchecked they may even change the Indian history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may even get books re-written, wherein Nathuram Godse the assassin of Mahatama Gandhi, may even be adorned as freedom fighter who brought freedom to India in 1947,” he charged.

Congress party will fight tooth and nail to save our constitution, he added.

Later Procession was led from Congress Office to DC Office through the market of Kelong and memorandum submitted to the DC Lahul and Spiti against this undemocratic removal of the Plaque.

Ex-MLA Ravi Thakur warned that this protest will continue daily near DC Office by Congress workers until this stone is not re-installed.

Present on the occasion were Sunder Thakur MLA Kullu, Hari Krishan Himral Chairman Training Department HPCC, Gialsen Thakur DCC President, Maheshwar Chauhan, Kiran , Pyare Lal , Norbe and many senior Congress leaders.