Shimla: Former Minister and senior Congress leader GS Bali has demanded the state government to make public, how much investment the state managed to get consequent to the Global Investors Meet and the Road Shows held in foreign countries.

Slamming the state government, he said, “One year has elapsed since the road shows were held abroad. And also the Global Investors Meet held last year is also nearing completion of one year. Tall claims of attracting huge investment had been made. However, still there is no indication of how much investment has been received, nor the employment generated.”

Inquiring about the outcome, he sought for the release of list of investments that the state government managed to bring together.

“The state government continues to mislead the people of the state. It is taking credit and projecting budget numbers for the hydro power projects that had already been decided and the land had been acquired for the same,” he said, adding that the companies have received construction tenders and work is in progress, but the state government is trying to show as if new projects are being started or funds are being allotted.

A reality check reveals that the much touted slogan, ‘Shikhar ki oor Himachal’ (Himachal reaching for the heights) seems to be missing from ground and is only visible on posters and social media, he said.

The state government’s only contribution in taking Himachal to new heights is inflation, hike in cement prices, increase in registration fees of electricity meter, steep hike in registration of vehicles, he said.

Bali said, the state government has set in a new trend by making much hype of any project by organizing big events running into expenditure in crore of rupees and by launching mobile apps and all this is called development.

Taking a dig at the state government he said, “Development is missing on the ground. The Bulk Drug Park is announced sometimes for Baddi and sometimes for Una. The International Airport, sometimes is raked up and the same is true of broad gauge railway track and four lanes.”

The state government is busy on inauguration and foundation stone laying spree, wherein the ministers and legislators are reaching along with crowd, wearing garlands, he said taking jibe.

The government should come out of the photo session and instead work on the ground in the interest of the state, he advocated.