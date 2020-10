Nauni/Solan: Canker is a very common disease in Apple tree. Basically, Apple canker is a fungal disease causing disfiguring and sunken patches of dead bark on the branches of apple and some other trees. Infections often begin at wounds or buds.

Dr HR Gautam, Head, Department of Plant Pathology, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has come up with a detailed information about Apple canker, its Symptoms, Types and its management and control.

