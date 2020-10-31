Shimla: Taking serious note on factionalism and infighting in the Jawalamukhi party unit in Kangra district, the State BJP has removed supporters of MLA Ramesh Dhawala and state general secretary Pawan Rana from various party posts.

Taking action on disciplinary ground, State BJP President Suresh Kashyap dissolved the Jawalamukhi Mandal, besides all office-bearers of Dehra organisational district.

President Suresh Kashyap also removed Kuldeep Sharma and Joginder Kaushal, vice-president and district secretary of Dehra organisational district, respectively, Chaman Lal Pundhir, former block president of Jawalamukhi and special invitee to Dehra BJP. Bhawna Sharma and Ramswaroop Shastri were also removed from their post. Youth leader Nitin Thakur and Rakesh Thakur have also been removed from their posts.

Kashyap issued orders stating that action had been taken against office-bearers for going public about their internal disputes, tarnishing the image of the party.

Senior BJP leader and sitting MLA Ramesh Dhwala and Pawan Rana, BJP general secretary, are at loggerheads and causing embarrassment for the time and again. Dhawala had even gone into public with his displeasure over Rana’s alleged interference in the Jawalamukhi segment.