Shimla: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said that Atal Tunnel Rohtang will have an immense impact on strengthening the development activities in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti district especially from tourism point of view.

The Governor, while interacting with senior officers of Strabag-Afcons joint venture Company, hired by Border Road Organization for executing the work of this strategic tunnel of national importance, at Raj Bhavan, today, said that Atal tunnel was bound to transform the economy of landlocked Lahaul-Spiti district by providing all weather connectivity to this beautiful valley which remains closed for nearly six months in a year due to the Rohtang Pass being completely snow-clad between November and April.

The Officers of the executing agency detailed out the execution of building Rohtang Tunnel.

Showing satisfaction over the completion of the tunnel, the Governor said that the world’s longest road tunnel at an altitude above 3,000 metres is also significant from the military logistics point of view and will provide better connectivity to the armed forces in reaching Ladakh and will reduce the road length of the Manali-Rohtang Pass road by 46 km.

Atal-Rohtang Tunnel, world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 ft has been completed! The strategically significant,… Posted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, 19 September 2020

PM Modi is scheduled to dedicate the Rohtnag Tunnel next month.