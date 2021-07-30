Shimla: Acting tough of completion of ongoing projects in Shimla city, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj has directed Forest, Smart city Shimla officials to resolve forest-related issues earliest.

Bhardwaj said “Some developmental projects are awaiting the forest nod in the town and some cases of them could be resolved at the local level,” Bhardwaj said and further asked departments to coordinate liaison with a newly established office for forest clearance.

The Forest department’s approval is required for 6 works and tree cutting permission has waited for 10 projects.

“Our aim is to develop and modernize Shimla city. The development should not be stalled due to incoordination or want of some clarification. All the stakeholding departments should ensure that each case should be followed up properly to ensure the timely completion,” the minister further added.

He has directed the departments to take up the matters with the concerned department from time to time. Officials were also asked to submit the progress report fortnightly to the minister.