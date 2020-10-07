Shimla: Following allegations from opposition Congress of not ensuring protocol guidelines during the PM visit in the state for Atal Tunnel inauguration, a state govt spokesperson claimed of following all protocol guidelines were strictly followed during the visit of Prime Minister.

Protocols for Prime Minister’s visit are laid down by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

A Govt spokesperson clarified that as per the established protocol guidelines, Covid negative test results not later than 48 hours are required for all persons in close proximity list. The tests of all people in the proximity list were done properly.

The test results were shared with SPG as well and after clearance only, persons who were Covid-19 negative were allowed in the function at all the venues. And all persons who tested positive were isolated as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), spokesperson further added.

Govt spokesperson claimed that MLA Banjar showed no visible symptoms of COVID-19. However, he was isolated immediately after his test results came positive. He did not attend any event on 3rd October or met any dignitary after his results came positive.

He said that all other dignitaries who were present in the event were tested at the same time when MLA Banjar was tested. They were tested negative and were allowed to attend the main events.