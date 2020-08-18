Shimla: Ending the confusion over the holding of final-semester Undergraduate exams of HP University, the state High Court has accepted the review petition of the university paving way for continuing with already decided examination schedule.

Confusion over holding exams were confounded after late night decision of HP University to postpone the final-semester UG exam slated for Tuesday. The situation was arise following the order of state High Court order of postponing the exams.

Vice-Chancellor HP University, Sikander Kumar confirmed to hold the examination as per schedule from August 19. And, University will announce the next date for today’s examination soon.

The HPU had filed an application to review the decision and after hearing both the sides, the court dismissed the petition against holding exam.