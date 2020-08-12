Shimla: Recognizing the work of sanitation workers of Municipal Corporation Shimla during the Coronavirus pandemic, SJVN employees have decided to benefit the MC sanitation workers with Rs, 5000 each from their own salaries.

Applauding the decision of the SJVN Employees, Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN informed that SJVN has always been responsive to the various issues being faced by society from time to time.

Sharma stated that during Covid-19, role of health and hygiene is of prime significance and as a responsible corporate entity, SJVN recognizes the good work carried out by sanitation workers of MC Shimla. Sharma said

“All the SJVN employees appreciating the work carried out by CORONA Warriors, and voluntarily donating their one-day salary to Sanitation Workers (CORONA Warriors) of Municipal Corporation, Shimla. There are around 1250 MC workers engaged in sanitation and each worker will receive an amount of Rs. 5,000/- which translates into Rs. 62,50,000/-. These warriors include employees of MC, Shimla and sanitation workers engaged by MC, Shimla through SEHB Society.”

Nand Lal Sharma was full of praise for sanitation workers (CORONA Warriors of MC Shimla). He said that the sanitation workers are the pillars on which, Shimla City is standing right now. These workers remain on their toes day in day out to keep Hill Queen Bright and Beautiful.

Employees of SJVN have already contributed one day salary to the PM CARES fund and one day salary to HP, CM Relief Fund to combat the Corona challenge. He also informed that SJVN has also provided a financial support of more than Rs. 2 Crore to the Government of Himachal Pradesh. The financial support has been extended to procure ventilators, other medical equipment, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), masks, sanitizers & gloves in various hospitals of Government of Himachal Pradesh.