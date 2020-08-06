Shimla: Newly sworn-in Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary tested positive for Coronavirus today. His sample was taken at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

Earlier, his personal staff was tested positive of virus.

Chaudhary has recently on 30 July inducted in the cabinet and during his sworn-in ceremony thousands of BJP workers and his supporters had gathered at Shimla. Following the ceremony, Chaudhary had also attended the Cabinet Meeting, which was chaired by the Chief Minister.

The development has led to panic as Chaudhary is learnt to have interacted with a large number of people after his induction into the ministry on July 31. He had even attended a Cabinet meeting the same day.

मेरे निजी सहायक सोनू चौधरी के कोरोनो पॉज़िटिव आने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप… Posted by Sukhram Chaudhary on Thursday, 6 August 2020

Now with it, administration and the health authorities have tough task of mapping his primary contacts.

Meanwhile, state has tested over 2950 virus positive cases so far. State has over 1000 positive cases. Solan, Kangra, Sirmaur, Hamirpur and Una districts are worse affected in the state. Solan has tested maximum number of cases.