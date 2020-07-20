Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has given its nod to increase the bus fare in the State keeping the fund crunch due to Coornavirus pandemic. The fare would be Rs. 7 for first three kilometers instead of Rs. 5. There would be increase of 25 percent in the present per kilometer tariffs for all travel beyond three kilometers for hilly and plain areas.

The Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet also approved to withdraw the facility of free travel to Members of Parliament and MLAs in HRTC buses within and outside the State. However, this facility would continue for all former MLAs and MPs.

The Cabinet gave its approval to provide government land measuring 0-37-54 hectare on lease to HPSEB Ltd. for construction of 33/11 KV 2X3.15 MVA Sub Station Ukhali in district Hamirpur at a rate of 20 percent of the present circle rate i.e. Rs.11,26,200 as lump sum and Rs. one per month lease for 99 years thereafter.

It also gave its nod to provide government land measuring eight Marala at a rate of 20 percent of the present circle rate i.e. Rs.34,008 as lump sum and Rs. one per month lease for 99 years at Bamsan in Hamirpur district in favour of HPSEB Ltd. for construction of office of Junior Engineer and Complaint Room of Tikri Section.