Nahan – In a significant eruption of public anger, Nahan witnessed violent protests on Wednesday following an alleged incident of cattle slaughter that surfaced on social media. The situation escalated rapidly as a large crowd broke the locks of two shops run by a person from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and threw out the merchandise.

The protests began when a local shop owner from Saharanpur shared photos related to cattle slaughter on social media, igniting outrage among the residents of Nahan. Although the incident reportedly took place in Saharanpur, the social media post stirred emotions and led to an immediate backlash in Nahan.

The mob’s anger was palpable as hundreds of people took to the streets, marching through various parts of the city and raising slogans. Their procession eventually reached the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where the crowd demanded to meet with Deputy Commissioner Sirmaur Sumit Khimta and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sirmaur Raman Kumar Meena. When the officials did not appear immediately, the protestors raised slogans against them.

Upon receiving information about the protest, Deputy Commissioner Khimta and SP Meena interrupted their meeting to address the agitated crowd. The officials engaged with the protestors and assured them that the matter was being handled in accordance with the law. SP Meena emphasized that the police had previously acted promptly in similar cases within the district, resulting in the arrest of the accused. He reiterated that if the current incident fell within the jurisdiction of Nahan or Sirmaur, appropriate legal action would be taken.

In the interim, SP Meena instructed the police team to ascertain the location of the accused involved in the alleged cattle slaughter. He assured the public that thorough investigations were underway.