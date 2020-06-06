Shimla: A four story building, reportedly built 15 years back, near Aira Holme has collapsed in the early hours this morning. No casualties have been reported.

According to locals and eye witnesses the debris of the collapsed building has partially destroyed a number of building in the vicinity. Three trees were uprooted and damaged a house in Verma Apartments. Debris of the building has blocked the road of Verma Apartments.

The exact reason of the collapse of building is not known yet, but as per residents of Verma Apartments, constant water seepage could be a one of the season behind it. This four story building has also 2 story basement as well. As per the debris of the building, material used in the construction of the building was of inferior quality, which should awaken the authority and need some immediate action so that such accident should be avoided in future. Eye witnessed stated that the building collapsed in no time.

There is no estimate of loss yet, and details are awaited regarding owners and residents of the said building.

Video Credit: Mr Kohli