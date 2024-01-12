In the grand tapestry of India’s academic success, the name Padma Shri Anand Kumar resonates profoundly. Renowned for his Super 30 program, Anand Kumar has been a guiding light for underprivileged students aspiring to conquer the JEE-Main & JEE-Advanced, the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A luminary in his own right, over 500 of his students, primarily from underprivileged sections, have successfully made their mark in the IITs.

However, the symphony of inspiration extends beyond Padma Shri Anand Kumar, finding a resonating chord in the heart of Bihar – the village of Patwa Toli. Here, against the backdrop of the rhythmic looms, a tale unfolds that mirrors the essence of resilience and triumph, inspiring countless underprivileged students from rural India to compete on a global stage.

Nestled in the embrace of Gaya district, Bihar, Patwa Toli is no ordinary village; it is the celebrated ‘Village of IITians.’ This quaint settlement, also known as the ‘Manchester of Bihar,’ has become synonymous with academic excellence, boasting a remarkable transformation from a traditional weaving community to an IITian factory.

The journey of Patwa Toli’s tryst with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) began in 1991 when Jitendra Kumar, the son of a weaver, scripted history by becoming the first person from the area to qualify for the IITs. His success acted as a catalyst, inspiring a wave of aspiring engineers. Today, at least 200 out of the 1,000 households in Patwa Toli proudly claim to have at least one engineer.

The remarkable story unfolds with the formation of Nav Skill Prayas, a group initiated by Jitendra Kumar. Faced with financial crises, the villagers rallied together to ensure that their children would not just break free from the shackles of poverty but also emerge as engineers. This collective effort resulted in the establishment of a unique education model that not only provides free education but also acts as a supportive ecosystem for aspiring IITians.

In the last 25 years, Patwa Toli has produced around 300 engineering graduates, with a steady stream of success shaping the village into an ‘IITian factory.’ The Vriksha Sanstha, formerly known as Nav Skill Prayas, plays a pivotal role in offering comprehensive educational support, ensuring that every child, regardless of their economic background, can realize their dream of becoming an IITian.

The Vriksha team manages the coaching center, where online classes, library facilities, and guidance from successful alumni create an environment conducive to success. The success story doesn’t end within the confines of the village—Patwa Toli has become a magnet for students from other states seeking to join this unique institute for IIT preparation.

Beyond its academic achievements, the village hasn’t forgotten its roots. Patwa Toli continues to be the ‘Manchester of Bihar,’ weaving not just threads but also dreams. The dual identity of the village reflects a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, where the clattering looms coexist with the hum of digital classes.

In a world often divided by socioeconomic barriers, Patwa Toli stands as a testament to the power of collective dreams, community support, and the unwavering belief that education can transform lives. This village of weavers-turned-IITians not only spins threads but also weaves the fabric of a brighter future for generations to come.