Shimla: All the Drawing and Disbursing Officers of various Departments, Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous bodies under the government of Himachal Pradesh are contributing ‘H.P. COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and giving one day’s salary towards Solidarity Response Fund.

The direction issued by the State Government here today further adds that the collection is required to be deposited in the State Bank of India, HP Secretariat Shimla branch in account number 39241879383 with IFSC code: SBIN0050204 and HDFC bank, Chhota Shimla branch, in account number 50100340267282 having IFSC code HDFC0004116.

The State Government has also appealed to all the well-off families to cater to the food needs of the poor in their neighbourhood and also contribute generously to this fund as a token of service towards the Nation, which apart from serving the needy, will also help the state government in strengthening health infrastructure besides mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Himachal Pradesh has so far reported 32 Coronavirus positive cases. 12 have recovered and 18 are recuperating in the hospitals, while 2 have died from the illness.