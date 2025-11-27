Dharamshala: The second day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly winter session began with high drama on Thursday, as the BJP legislative party staged a protest in the Assembly premises over the alleged non-release of MLA Area Development Funds. The opposition’s aggressive stance outside soon spilled into the House, triggering a series of heated exchanges that eventually forced the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings until after lunch.

The protests began at 10:30 a.m., when BJP MLAs, carrying cutouts, encircled the government over the withholding of development funds and budget allocations for MLA-led schemes. The charged atmosphere continued as the session commenced at 11 a.m., with the opposition insisting on conducting the question hour before moving ahead with other business.

After nearly half an hour of tense arguments, the Speaker ruled that all questions would be considered read, prompting the opposition to agree to a discussion on the adjournment motion. The debate began with both sides clashing sharply over the issue of central assistance for disaster relief.

However, tempers flared further when Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi launched a pointed attack on the Opposition and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur while speaking on the adjournment motion related to the delay in Panchayat elections. Negi accused the BJP of misleading the public and failing to support the state in securing adequate central aid. He alleged that the “largest number of JCBs were deployed in Thunag,” claiming contractors’ machines were parked as part of a “drama,” and funds collected in the name of disaster relief were allegedly diverted among BJP workers. He demanded that Jairam Thakur present a white paper on the matter.

Jairam Thakur, who was outside the House at the time, rushed back in and sought the Speaker’s permission to respond immediately. When the Speaker directed him to wait until the minister completed his statement, Thakur expressed strong displeasure. The BJP MLAs responded by raising slogans, and as Thakur moved toward the well of the House, the entire legislative party followed, surrounding the podium while chanting slogans against the government.

Thakur continued to protest even near the Chief Minister’s seat, leading to a complete breakdown of order. With the uproar showing no signs of abating, the Speaker adjourned the House until after lunch.

The chaotic scenes reflected the deepening confrontation between the ruling and opposition benches, with the BJP vowing to intensify its protests over development funds and the alleged mishandling of Panchayat election schedules in the coming days of the session.