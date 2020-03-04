Three 108 ambulances equipped with PPE kit and N-95 masks earmarked for transportation patients

Shimla: After suspected Corona Virus cases reported in the state, Himachal Pradesh health department has set up isolation wards have been set up at designated hospitals and a health outpost has also been created at PHC Mcleodganj in Kangra district.

So far one suspected case of coronavirus has been reported at IGMC Shimla and two in Tanda medical college. The samples of these three suspected cases have been sent to Delhi. However, no person has been reported to be infected with this virus.

The Health Department has earmarked three 108 ambulances with the availability of PPE kit and N-95 masks for transportation of Corona Virus cases. Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTs) at state as well as district level have been re-notified and sensitized.

Review meeting regarding the preparedness of Himachal Pradesh to take preventive and control measures regarding Novel Corona Virus

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today hold a review meeting regarding the preparedness of State to take preventive and control measures regarding Novel Corona Virus. Chief Minister said that self-notification by travellers through hoteliers was being ensured by involving Deputy Commissioners Office.

Thakur said that awareness regarding Novel Corona Virus was being created through mass media, Gram Sabhas, public representatives and toll-free call centers have also been made functional. He said that 208 calls have been received on 104 helplines till 3rd March 2020.

He said that those who have visited Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China during past 14 days or any time after 15th Jan 2020 would be examined either at IGMC or Dr. RPGMC Tanda, Kangra and samples would be taken for Corona Virus infection. Apart from this people who have visited China or any other COVID-19 affected 12 countries any time after 10th February 2020 and suffering from acute onset of fever, cough and shortness of breath would be examined either at IGMC Shimla or Dr. RPGMC Tanda.

Precautions for Corona Virus

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick