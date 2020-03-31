CRI Kasauli to test Coronavirus

Shimla: In a view to coronavirus pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to continue closing Government offices, educational institutions besides inter and intra state movement of public and private stage and contract carriages including taxis till 14th April.

In a review meeting today, the state government also stayed restriction on plying private vehicles. It decided to allow private vehicles only if essentially required for visiting hospitals and for availing maintenance of essential services.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur confirmed that as many as 17 people of the State were on religious congregation at Delhi Nijamuddeen. He said that all of them were under 14 days surveillance of Delhi Government at New Delhi and till now they have no symptoms of Covid-19.

Thakur also revealed that the ICMR has given its approval for providing Coronavirus test facility in CRI Kasauli. He said that this would increase capacity of tests in the State.

The state has kept as many as 3,396 persons under surveillance for coronavirus in the State so far out of which 1,168 people had completed 28 days of surveillance period. 17 persons were tested for COVID-19 today and all samples has been found negative. The state has investigated 229 persons so far and 226 have been found negative.