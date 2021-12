Tapovan/Dharamshala: As per the information tabled in the assembly, 306 complaints (46 Criminals cases and 260 Complaints) were filed for non-payment to the apple growers and are pending with SIT.

In a question raised by Theog legislature Rakesh Singh, Horticulture Minister informed the house that amount of Rs. 16,45,53,114/- of various apple growers are still unpaid.

Horticulture Minister Written reply in the House