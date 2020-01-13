ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Himachal’s Harleen Deol part of the Indian squad

Three players from Himachal selected for Paytm Women’s Quadrangular Series

Dharamshala: Women cricketers from the Himachal Pradesh Harleen Deol has been selected for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. Harleen would be the second player after Sushma Verma to represent the country from Himachal Pradesh in the World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian squad. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will start from 21st February and final of the tournament will be played on 8th March.

India women squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

Himachal women cricketers also shine in domestic circuit as three of its players have been selected for Paytm Women’s Quadrangular Series that has been announced by BCCI. Nikita Chauhan and Renuka Singh have found a place in India A, while Tanuja Kanwer would play for the India B Team.

HPCA officials expressed happiness over the selection of four of its players to the top level. BCCI treasurer and HPCA President Arun Dhumal stated that the players’ success gives a lot of satisfaction and happiness. Dhumal said

“We feel that the hidden talent of our small hill state has tremendous sporting potential and given the right ecosystem and facilities can do very well at the national level as has been proved by our cricketers, last month 4 of them were selected for the Indian A team against Australia as well. Our cricketers are performing consistently well at the national level and the day is not far when they will form the mainstay of the senior team in various formats and also in the support team “

Crediting the endeavour of the HPCA for the improved show from its players at the domestic level, Arun Dhumal said

“It is the infrastructure created in the last 19 years which has given a world class platform to all that has made this success possible”

Dhumal reiterated that the HPCA striving hard to provide international facilities to all its players and developing infrastructure at the districts level as well so that latent hidden potential of budding cricketers is realized at the national level and get chance to prove themselves among others.