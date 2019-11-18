HP Vidhan Sabha Winter Session from 9th December

Shimla: Winter Session of H.P. Vidhan Sabha to start from 9th December to 14 December, 2019 at Dharamshala in Kangra district. State Cabinet meeting today decided to recommend the Governor to convene the winter session.

The Vidhan Sabha’s winter session will have six sittings.

Himachal Govt organising function at Ridge on completion of two years in office

The Jai Ram Thakur led state government is completing two years in the office and the Cabinet has decided to organize State level function on completion of two years tenure at The Ridge Shimla on 27th December, 2019. It’s worth to be mentioned that the historic Ridge Maidan is sinking and holding any event can put pressure in the Ridge.

The Cabinet also accorded nod to organise a groundbreaking ceremony for starting various projects on which MoUs have been signed, on 27th December at Peterhoff, Shimla.

The Cabinet gave its approval to make passing of middle or matriculation from the schools situated in Himachal Pradesh for recruitment in Class-IV posts whereas for Class-III posts passing of matriculation and 10+2 from the schools/institutions situated in State will also be mandatory.

In order to ensure transparency, accuracy and efficiency in the payment and accounting process for works transactions and to eliminate delay in the pairing of payment and receipt instruments, the Cabinet decided to bring the transactions works of Forest Department under treasury mode throughout the State.

The Cabinet gave its nod to notify Mukhya Mantri Dastkar Sahayta Yojna for providing 75 per cent grant to Himachal artisans living below poverty line on purchase of new equipments worth Rs.30,000.

The Cabinet gave its approval to Himachal Pradesh Miscellaneous Adventurous Activities Draft Rule, 2019 for ensuring safety of the tourists involved in various adventurous activities. It also gave its consent to Water Sports and Allied Activities Draft Rules, 2019 for encouraging water sports activities in the State.

The Cabinet gave its approval to revise the norms for fixing the outlay of catchment area treatment plan in respect of hydroelectric projects in the State from existing 2.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent of the total project cost of all the hydroelectric projects having a capacity above 10 MW.

The Cabinet decided to approve the medium term sale of Government of Himachal Pradesh’s share of free power entitlement of 65.8 MW in Chamera-I Hydro Electric Project to Noida Power Company Limited through Arunachal Pradesh Power Corporation Pvt. Limited for a period of 13 months @ Rs. 4.02 per kWh. It also approved a trading margin of Rs. 0.04 per kWh to Arunachal Pradesh Power Corporation Pvt. Limited for the period of the agreement.