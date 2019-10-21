Assembly By-election 2019: Pachhad recorded 72.85 percent polling, Dharamshala polled 69 per cent

Shimla: By-Election on two assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh conducted peacefully. Electorates in large numbers came out to exercise tehri franchise. In Pachhad assembly constituency around 72.85 percent polling was registered, while in Dharamshala constituency around 69 percent electorates exercise their franchise.

Chief Electoral Officer Devesh Kumar said here today that overall poll percentage stood at around 69 in By-election in Dharamshala and Pachhad Assembly Constituencies.

Devesh Kumar conformed that no untoward incidents were reported either in Dharamshala or Pachhad Assembly Constituencies, he added. He thanked the people of both the Assembly Constituencies for their turning up in large numbers.

In this by-election Indian National Congress has fielded Gangu Ram Musafir form Pachhad constituency and Vijay Inder Karan from Dharamshala, while the ruling BJP has fielded Reena Kashyap from Pachhad and Vishal Nehriya from Dharamshala constituency. Presence of BJP rebels Dyal Pyari and Rakesh Kumar from Pachhad and Dharamshala constituencies have made this contest interesting.

202 polling stations were set up in Dharamshala and Pachhad constituencies

To ensure free and fair election, the Election Commission had set up total 202 polling stations in Dharamshala and Pachhad Assembly constituencies. Total 113 polling station were set up in Pachhad Assembly constituency and 89 polling booths were set up in Dharamshala constituency. One Auxiliary polling station was set up at Dari in Dharamshala segment.

To keep tab on any law and order situation, 89 polling parties, consisting of 356 personnel were pressed into service in Dharamshala Assembly Constituency, while 113 polling parties, consisting of 452 personnel have been deployed in Pachhad assembly constituency for smooth conduction of the By-election.

The Election Commission had identified 13 polling stations in Pachhad and 10 in Dharamshala as vulnerable polling stations, while 4 polling stations have been categorized as critical in Dharamshala Assembly constituency. However, as per the information received polling was conducted in peaceful manner as no untoward report has been received.

Counting centres at Govt.PG College Dharamshala and Degree College Rajgarh

The result of the election will come out on 24th October. The counting of votes will be done on 24 October at Govt. Degree College Rajgarh for Pachhad constituency, while counting of votes for Dharamshala constituency will be done at Prayas Bhawan, Govt. PG Degree College, and Dharamshala, which will start at 8 AM.