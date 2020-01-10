Make Sanskrit easy to learn for masses: Vice-President

Vedas, Upanishads and Sanskrit belong to the entire country: Naidu; suggests simplifying words

Nagpur: Cautioning that the culture and history it represents will disappear when a language becomes extinct, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu called for popularizing the usage of Sanskrit by simplifying the words.

Inaugurating the 50th session of All India Oriental Conference in Nagpur today, the Vice-President said Sanskrit should be simplified so that common man understands it. New words can be added as and when required. Observing that a language should not be seen through the prism of religion or community, Naidu said

“Vedas, Upanishads and Sanskrit belong to the entire country. Everybody should have access to learn a language”

Vice-President advised to translate all ancient books into various regional languages for the younger generation to understand the culture, traditions and history of India. Naidu pointed out that extensive research on Sanskrit was being undertaken in Germany, while India was not paying adequate attention to the growth and promotion of the language.

Highlighting the importance of literary and linguistic sources in history writing, Naidu said that a language was not just a medium of communication and rather it represents a whole culture – a whole civilisation. He said

“Our languages are a common thread that connects us with our past and the future”

Observing that India has around 19,500 languages and dialects, the Vice President expressed his concern that around 196 languages were reportedly facing extinction.

Naidu called for increasing the usage of Indian languages in education, administration and in daily life. He urged all state governments and Centre to provide education up to high school in local official languages or mother tongue.