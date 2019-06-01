Cabinet nod for Economically Weaker Sections

H.P. Tenancy and Land Reforms Rules simplifies to attract investment

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has accorded approval to provide 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections of the society in Class-I, II, III and IV posts in government sector. The decision would benefit those candidates whose family gross income is below Rs. 4 lakh and were not covered under existing scheme of reservations for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes.

The Cabinet gave its nod to implement ‘Mukhya Mantri Roshni Yojana’ as per the budget announcement of the Chief Minister. Under the scheme, 17550 free electricity connections will be provided to poor families during the current financial year.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for enhanced incentives to Medium Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME), introduction of new concept of Anchor Units with higher incentives than larger industries, incentives for Common Industrial and Social Infrastructure like Schools, Hospitals, other common facilities, provision of reimbursement of NET SGS upto 90 percent for seven years, interest subvention on the term loans to industries for three to five years with maximum limit of Rs. 20 lakh per year. It also approved increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for industrial units of different categories. It also approved capital subsidy for establishment of new private industrial areas/theme parks, concession in the electricity duty and rebate on electricity tariff to the tune of 15 percent. To encourage the employment to bonafide Himachalis, cash incentive will be provided to the units employing more than 80 percent Himachalis in their units and service sectors. In order to promote the traditional handicrafts and handloom sector, the cabinet decided to provide additional concessions for setting up such units over and above the incentives given to the industries.

The Cabinet decided to simplify the provisions of Rule 38-A of the H.P. Tenancy and Land Reforms Rules, 1975 for issuing Essentiality Certificate for setting up of investment projects in the State approved by the State level Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority so as to attract more investments for the State.

Procurement price of citrus fruits enhances

The Cabinet gave its approval to enhance the procurement price of citrus fruits such as Kinnow, Malta, Orange and Galgal under Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for the year 2019-20 by fifty paise per kg from the existing support price to ensure remunerative price of citrus fruits to the fruit growers. As many as 54 procurement centres would be opened in different parts of the State, which would remain functional from 21st November, 2019 to 15th February, 2020.

Cabinet increases Social security pension

It decided to increase the social security pension of oldage, widows, destitute, handicapped, lepers etc. from existing Rs. 750 to Rs. 850 per month and that of old age pension for those above 70 years of age from Rs. 1300 to Rs. 1500 per month. This increase would be applicable from 1st July, 2019.

Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy 2019 approves

In order to create an enabling ecosystem to enhance the scale of economic development and employment opportunities besides balanced growth of industrial and specified service sectors to make Himachal Pradesh as one of the preferred destination for investment, the Cabinet gave its approval for ‘Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy 2019′. The policy aimed at redressal of issues impending industrial growth and ensure simplification of procedures, key physical and social infrastructure, human resource development, access to credit and market. It also aimed at promoting ‘Ease of Doing Business’ by digitization of all processes and to promote self-certification.

It decided to increase the limit of maximum three rooms registered under the Home State Scheme to four rooms, in order to encourage the rural tourism in the State and provide ample self-employment opportunities to the rural youth.

The Cabinet gave its approval for Himachal Pradesh Film Policy, 2019 which aims at promoting cultural heritage and scenic beauty of the State through films.

It also decided to upgrade Sub Tehsil Tikkar in Shimla district to Tehsil status to facilitate the people of the area.