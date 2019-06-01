Better water supply in Shimla woos tourists this year

Shimla faced major water crisis in May, 2018 when the water pumped for Shimla went down to 28 MLD and the situation worsened when in the last 10 days of May, 2018 the average water pumped for Shimla further decreased to 20 MLD, whereas in May 2019 with the efforts of the Government and Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) was able to pump 50 MLD throughout May, 2019. Further the pumping was enhanced to its full capacity to cater to the influx of tourists during weekends.

Local administration had to plug all construction connection last year in May and also imposed ban on fresh connections in Shimla as well. Even the water for irrigation purposes was stopped to fulfill the water requirement in Shimla. Compared to May 2018, no construction connections were plugged and all the construction activities were allowed in Shimla. New connections were opened for the public throughout May 2019. Water for irrigation was not stopped at any stage this year.

Daily water supply was ensured by SJPNL during the month of May this year. No rationing of water was done in May, 2019.

Govt officer told that to ensure the quality of water, 20 samples are collected daily from public taps and storage tanks from where the water is supplied for Shimla town.