To easy parking woes, administration opens two sealed roads for tourist vehicles

Shimla: To easy the traffic rush and parking in the Shimla city, the government has granted a special permission for the opening of two sealed or restricted roads in Shimla from May 2 to June 30 to facilitate tourists ahead of the summer rush.

As per the notification, Chaura Maidan Post Office to Advance Study via Ava Lodge and Boileuganj Chowk to AG Chowk via Kennedy Chowk and HP Vidhan Sabha roads were opened for parking of light motor vehicles of tourists who are expected to visit during summer season.

The notification in this regard was issued yesterday. The notification is issued under Section 18 of Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Act 2007.

During summer long traffic line and parking problems virtually jam the Shimla city. Thousands of visitors from neighboring states throng to the Shimla city, but lack of sufficient parking facilities and narrow roads put normal life in city out of gear. It took hours to even commute 5 to 6 kms. The local administration has opened few parking lots near lift, Chhota Shimla and crowded Sanjauli market, but these parking lots are not sufficient to park ever increasing new vehicles in the city. A new parking lot especially for visiting tourists near crossing has also opened, which will give some relief for vehicle owners.

In Shimla city most of the roads are being used to park vehicles. Most of houses in the city had been constructed without parking facilities and vehicle owners park their vehicle on roads, which hampered smooth flow of the traffic. On many roads vehicles are being parked on both side of the road, which virtually stop the vehicular movement. Besides constructing parking lots and opening sealed road to meet the need of parking tourists vehicles, the administration need to tackle the roadside parking as well so that seamless traffic in the city can be ensured.