Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has tightened the conditions for constructing roads under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), making the formal transfer of land through gift deeds mandatory before proposals are processed for approval.

Under the revised guidelines, roads will be constructed only in villages where landowners agree to transfer the required land to the PWD through gift deeds. The department will initiate the tendering process only after the land has been formally transferred in its name. Proposals from villages where land-transfer formalities remain incomplete will not be taken forward.

The decision assumes significance as the PWD has prepared proposals for 2,559 new roads under PMGSY-IV, but land-transfer formalities are yet to be completed in around 950 cases. The highest number of pending cases has been reported from Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu and Mandi districts.

With the new arrangement, the department will prioritise proposals from villages where all landowners have completed the necessary formalities for executing gift deeds. The respective Gram Panchayat Pradhan will also be required to submit a written certificate confirming that villagers have consented to provide their land for road construction.

The move is aimed at preventing legal disputes and reducing the financial burden arising from land compensation claims. The PWD is already facing substantial liabilities related to compensation for land used in earlier road construction projects. Several such projects have also become embroiled in litigation after landowners raised disputes over compensation.

To avoid a recurrence of these problems, the department has decided to secure the required land before starting construction rather than dealing with ownership and compensation disputes at a later stage.

As per the PMGSY guidelines issued in 2012, the Central Government does not bear the cost of land acquisition for road projects, and the responsibility for arranging land rests with the respective state government. Consequently, the Himachal Pradesh government has to manage compensation liabilities arising from land acquisition for rural road connectivity projects.