Rahul Gandhi Blaming BJP for His Own Failures, Says Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur: Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of blaming the BJP for his own political failures rather than accepting the party’s electoral setbacks and addressing its organisational weaknesses.

Addressing a parliamentary constituency-level workers’ conference organised at Hamirpur, ahead of the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march, Thakur said the Congress leadership was attempting to divert public attention by questioning democratic institutions and electoral processes whenever election results did not favour the party.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were creating confusion among people instead of accepting the democratic mandate. Thakur said political parties must respect electoral outcomes and introspect on their performance rather than repeatedly questioning the credibility of institutions.

Referring to elections in Bihar and Kerala following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Thakur questioned the Congress’s stand on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He asked whether the party would also question electoral outcomes in states where it had performed well. Referring to Kerala, he questioned whether the Chief Minister would be expected to resign if the Congress’s allegations regarding EVM-based elections were accepted.

Thakur said the Congress needed to clarify its position on electoral processes and explain why it raised questions about elections selectively. He also referred to the party’s performance in student union elections at Panjab University and Delhi University, arguing that its organisational shortcomings could not be attributed to the BJP.

Taking a further dig at Rahul Gandhi, the Hamirpur MP said the Congress leadership was increasingly attempting to shift the responsibility for its political and organisational failures onto the ruling party instead of undertaking serious introspection.

Urging BJP workers to take the party’s message to the public, Thakur said raising doubts about constitutional institutions without credible grounds could undermine public confidence in democratic processes. He called upon party workers to counter what he described as the Congress’s misleading narrative.

Meanwhile, BJP State President Dr Rajeev Bindal also targeted the Congress and the INDIA alliance, alleging that their political activities were against the country’s interests. He said India was progressing in economic, strategic and technological fields under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the opposition was attempting to weaken institutional credibility.

Taking aim at the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government, Bindal accused it of failing to fulfil people’s expectations and alleged that its four-year tenure had been marked by anti-women policies and corruption-related controversies.

Responding to Sukhu’s remarks about the BJP being divided into five factions, Bindal said the Chief Minister should focus on the internal situation of his own party rather than commenting on the opposition.

Claiming that public dissatisfaction with the Congress government was growing, Bindal asserted that the BJP would win all 68 Assembly seats if elections were held in Himachal Pradesh today.