8,007 WhatsApp Groups, 116 Virtual Meetings a Month: BJP Strengthens Digital Network in Himachal

Chintpurni: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expanding its digital organisational network in Himachal Pradesh, with 8,007 active WhatsApp groups and around 116 virtual meetings being conducted every month to strengthen communication and coordination at the grassroots level. The digital infrastructure has enabled the party to circulate organisational messages to the last booth within just five minutes.

These details were shared during a one-day state-level working committee meeting of the BJP Himachal Pradesh IT Department held at Mata Chintpurni.

Addressing party workers, BJP National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash said the country was facing the challenge of a ‘fifth-generation war’, which increasingly revolved around information, narratives and digital platforms. He said modern-day conflicts were no longer limited to geographical boundaries and conventional weapons, as social media and digital communication had become important tools for influencing public opinion.

He cautioned that misinformation and propaganda were being used to shape public narratives and stressed that BJP IT workers must verify information before sharing it. He called for responding to misleading campaigns through factual information, responsible communication and positive dialogue.

Highlighting the role of technology in governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Prakash referred to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), infrastructure development, modern roads, railway connectivity, Vande Bharat trains, defence production and digital services as important initiatives contributing to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He advised the party’s IT workers to ensure that information about central government welfare schemes and achievements reached people at every booth.

Presenting the organisational report, BJP State IT Convener Anil Dadwal said the party had established an extensive digital communication network across Himachal Pradesh. He informed that 8,007 WhatsApp groups were currently active, providing the organisational capacity to deliver important messages to the last booth within five minutes.

He said the ‘One Booth, One IT In-charge’ initiative was further strengthening digital coordination at the grassroots level. The party was also working to increase the involvement of IT conveners and co-conveners at mandal and booth levels.

Dadwal added that approximately 116 virtual meetings were conducted every month through Webex. Apart from this, organisational activities, membership campaigns and booth-level reporting related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme were being coordinated through bridge calls and digital applications, including the ‘Saral’ and ‘NaMo’ apps.

Emphasising the growing importance of technology in organisational functioning, Dadwal said the IT department was not merely a platform for circulating information but also an important communication bridge between the organisation and the public.