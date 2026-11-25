Shimla: Unusual weather conditions have brought contrasting temperatures across Himachal Pradesh, with Shimla recording its highest November maximum temperature in 31 years while the mercury in the tribal belt of Lahaul-Spiti has plunged below freezing.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 24°C on Tuesday, breaking the previous November record of 23.5°C set on November 15, 1995. The unusually warm daytime conditions have highlighted the sharp contrast between rising temperatures in the state capital and the intensifying cold in higher-altitude areas.

Meanwhile, Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti emerged as the coldest location in the state, recording a minimum temperature of -5.9°C. Kukumseri also witnessed severe cold, with the minimum temperature dropping to -4°C. These are the lowest nighttime temperatures recorded at both locations so far this winter season.

The relatively warm conditions were not confined to Shimla. Several other parts of the state also recorded maximum temperatures considerably higher than typical winter conditions. Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 27.2°C, followed by Bilaspur at 26.5°C, Kangra at 24.9°C, Mandi at 24.6°C, Solan at 24.5°C and Dharamshala at 24°C.

Nahan recorded a maximum temperature of 22.1°C, while Manali settled at 19.8°C. Keylong recorded a comparatively lower maximum temperature of 13°C.

According to the Meteorological Centre, dry weather is expected to prevail across Himachal Pradesh until November 29, with clear skies and sunshine likely in most areas. However, falling nighttime temperatures, particularly in high-altitude regions, are expected to intensify the cold during the coming days.