Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh BJP has constituted its 12-member state core committee, with State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal issuing an official notification announcing the names of members and two special invitees. The committee includes prominent national and state-level leaders, former chief ministers, MPs, MLAs and key organisational functionaries.

The newly constituted committee comprises former BJP National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, State General Secretary (Organisation) Siddharthan, MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former State President and MP Suresh Kashyap, MLA and former State President Satpal Singh Satti, MP Dr. Rajeev Bhardwaj, State Vice President and MLA Vipin Singh Parmar, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sikander Kumar, and State General Secretaries Payal Vaidya and Sanjeev Katwal.

BJP State In-charge Shrikant Sharma and Co-in-charge Darshana Singh have been appointed as special invitees to the committee.

While the announcement formalises the party’s key decision-making structure in Himachal Pradesh, its composition has also triggered political discussion over leadership priorities, organisational equations and regional representation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Several veteran leaders who have remained associated with the BJP for years have failed to secure a place in the influential body. Their exclusion has fuelled speculation about a possible shift in the party’s organisational approach and the diminishing influence of some established leaders. The absence of leaders who joined the BJP from the Congress over the past five years is another notable feature of the list.

The committee has also drawn attention for its regional composition, with no representation from Shimla, Chamba and Kullu districts or the state’s tribal areas. This has raised questions about regional balance in a state where political representation across different geographical regions often assumes considerable significance.

The timing of the announcement is equally important, as the BJP has begun positioning itself for the next Assembly elections, scheduled for late 2027. The core committee play a significant role in formulating the party’s political strategy, organisational decisions and campaign roadmap to take on the Congress government.

The exclusion of several senior leaders has consequently given rise to speculation over whether the party leadership is looking to consolidate decision-making around a relatively smaller group of leaders while preparing a new organisational framework for the next electoral battle.

Whether the omissions reflect a deliberate generational shift, organisational restructuring or a change in the party’s internal power equations remains to be seen. However, the newly announced committee has certainly brought the question of leadership space, regional representation and the future role of veteran leaders into focus within the Himachal BJP.