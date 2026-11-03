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Education

Himachal to Recruit 2,423 Teachers for CBSE-Affiliated Government Schools; Applications from November 10

Recruitment to cover 15 subjects under a contractual scheme; selected candidates to receive a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹30,000

By Rahul Bhandari 1 min read

Hamirpur: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, has issued an advertisement for the recruitment of 2,423 teachers in government schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The recruitment will cover 15 different subjects and will be carried out under a scheme-based contractual arrangement within the state’s Education Department.

According to the advertisement, selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹30,000. The online application process will begin at 10:00 AM on November 10, while the last date for submitting applications is December 5, up to 11:59 PM.

Mathematics has the highest number of vacancies, with 281 posts. English, Hindi, Biology, Sanskrit, Commerce and Physical Education have 187 vacancies each. Similarly, 156 posts each have been advertised for Political Science, History and Economics.

For Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science and Music, 95 vacancies are available in each subject, while Fine Arts has 172 posts.

Subject-wise Vacancy Details

SubjectVacancies
Mathematics281
English187
Hindi187
Biology187
Sanskrit187
Commerce187
Physical Education187
Political Science156
History156
Economics156
Fine Arts172
Physics95
Chemistry95
Computer Science95
Music95
Total2,423

Vikram Mahajan, Secretary of the State Selection Commission, said that eligible candidates would be able to submit their applications through the Commission’s official website from November 10 to December 5.

The advertisement also provides details regarding the required educational qualifications, eligibility conditions, examination fees and selection procedure. Candidates have been advised to carefully go through the recruitment notification and eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

The recruitment is expected to strengthen the teaching workforce in CBSE-affiliated government schools across Himachal Pradesh, which are operating under the state’s initiative to expand the CBSE education system.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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