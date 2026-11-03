Himachal to Recruit 2,423 Teachers for CBSE-Affiliated Government Schools; Applications from November 10

Hamirpur: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, has issued an advertisement for the recruitment of 2,423 teachers in government schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The recruitment will cover 15 different subjects and will be carried out under a scheme-based contractual arrangement within the state’s Education Department.

According to the advertisement, selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹30,000. The online application process will begin at 10:00 AM on November 10, while the last date for submitting applications is December 5, up to 11:59 PM.

Mathematics has the highest number of vacancies, with 281 posts. English, Hindi, Biology, Sanskrit, Commerce and Physical Education have 187 vacancies each. Similarly, 156 posts each have been advertised for Political Science, History and Economics.

For Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science and Music, 95 vacancies are available in each subject, while Fine Arts has 172 posts.

Subject-wise Vacancy Details

Subject Vacancies Mathematics 281 English 187 Hindi 187 Biology 187 Sanskrit 187 Commerce 187 Physical Education 187 Political Science 156 History 156 Economics 156 Fine Arts 172 Physics 95 Chemistry 95 Computer Science 95 Music 95 Total 2,423

Vikram Mahajan, Secretary of the State Selection Commission, said that eligible candidates would be able to submit their applications through the Commission’s official website from November 10 to December 5.

The advertisement also provides details regarding the required educational qualifications, eligibility conditions, examination fees and selection procedure. Candidates have been advised to carefully go through the recruitment notification and eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

The recruitment is expected to strengthen the teaching workforce in CBSE-affiliated government schools across Himachal Pradesh, which are operating under the state’s initiative to expand the CBSE education system.