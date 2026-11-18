Solan: Taking university research and innovation beyond the campus and into rural communities, Shoolini University launched its Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC) on November 17 to help local residents transform traditional knowledge, innovative ideas and locally available resources into viable business ventures.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic research and grassroots entrepreneurship by providing communities access to the university’s research facilities, advanced technology, laboratories and incubation infrastructure. With a special focus on agriculture, food processing and rural development, the centre will also work towards finding innovative solutions to local challenges and generating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The centre will provide access to food-processing facilities, packaging and labelling infrastructure, a makerspace, co-working spaces, a community laboratory and a biotechnology laboratory. It will also offer research assistance, product development, prototyping, incubation and market-linkage support to help local innovators take their ideas from the conceptual stage to commercial ventures.

Its activities will focus on five key sectors: food, spices and agricultural products; homestays and rural tourism; textiles and handloom; handicrafts and natural fibres; and herbal and natural-care products.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said the centre could open new opportunities for local youth and rural communities. Highlighting Solan’s industrial significance, he said the initiative could particularly benefit surrounding villages through food processing and women-led entrepreneurship. He also highlighted the potential of mushroom cultivation and other cash crops in strengthening the rural economy.

Deepika Khatri, Joint Director, Industries Department, emphasised that Himachal Pradesh’s rich biodiversity and agricultural resources provided a strong foundation for innovation. Calling for greater participation from local communities, she said, “Who better to solve the local challenges than local innovators?”

Pro Chancellor Prof. Vishal Anand said the centre would connect villages with the university by bringing together traditional knowledge and academic expertise. He emphasised that the objective was to enable communities to become creators and owners of solutions by providing them with the resources and infrastructure required to develop their ideas.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla said the vision behind establishing the university was not limited to creating an educational institution but to building a platform where new ideas, research and entrepreneurial ventures could emerge.

“The dream was not just to create a university but to create a place where new ideas, new research, new ventures could start,” he said, adding that startups and technology could generate wealth while addressing important social challenges.

The centre will be supported by the Shoolini Pehal Foundation, a Section 8 entity and a Department of Science and Technology (DST)-supported Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (i-TBI). Research and incubation assistance will also be provided through the university’s Bio Innovation Centre, Food and Drug Testing Laboratory, AI and Futures Centre, Institution’s Innovation Council and Entrepreneurship Cell.

With a portfolio of more than 2,000 intellectual property applications, Shoolini University aims to use its research and innovation ecosystem to promote grassroots entrepreneurship, strengthen rural businesses and help local communities turn their resources and knowledge into sustainable economic opportunities.