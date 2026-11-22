Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed the Himachal Pradesh Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill, 2026, paving the way for a comprehensive statutory framework to accelerate industrial development, streamline investment approvals and generate employment opportunities across the state.

The Bill, introduced in the Assembly by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, was passed through a voice vote. It aims to make Himachal Pradesh a more transparent, investor-friendly and competitive destination by simplifying regulatory procedures, strengthening industrial infrastructure and promoting inclusive, balanced and environmentally sustainable industrialisation.

Welcoming the passage of the legislation, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Bill marked an important step towards transforming the state’s investment environment by replacing procedural complexities with time-bound facilitation, digital approvals and institutional accountability.

“The objective of our government is not merely to attract investment, but to secure responsible and sustainable investment that generates quality employment for Himachali youth, strengthens local enterprises and promotes balanced development across the state,” the Chief Minister said.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan also expressed satisfaction over the passage of the legislation, stating that it reflected the government’s commitment to establishing a transparent and responsive investment ecosystem.

He said the Bill would provide a comprehensive framework for time-bound approvals, digital clearances, investor facilitation, development of land banks and accountable decision-making. It would also support green industrialisation while creating opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship among the state’s youth.

The Industries Minister further stated that the legislation would provide the statutory foundation for the upcoming new Industrial Policy of Himachal Pradesh.

Single-window authority under Chief Minister

One of the major provisions of the legislation is the establishment of a Single Window Approval, Clearance, Reviewing and Monitoring Authority, headed by the Chief Minister. The proposed authority will oversee the processing, approval and implementation of investment proposals within prescribed timelines.

A dedicated state-level facilitation mechanism will assist investors and coordinate the necessary clearances among various departments of the state and Central governments. The objective is to reduce administrative delays and provide investors with a single institutional platform for addressing regulatory requirements.

The Bill also envisages a comprehensive digital platform supported by a Combined Application Form for obtaining regulatory and non-regulatory approvals. This is expected to simplify application procedures and reduce the need for investors to approach multiple departments separately.

To further improve the ease of doing business, the legislation introduces measures, including self-certification for eligible investors, auto-renewal and perpetual validity of notified approvals, risk-based inspections and simplified exit procedures.

It also provides for an automatic appeal mechanism in cases where applications remain pending beyond the prescribed timelines. These provisions are intended to ensure that investment proposals are processed efficiently and that administrative delays do not unnecessarily obstruct industrial projects.

The Bill also proposes the establishment of an Industrial Advisory Forum to facilitate stakeholder participation in the decision-making process and encourage greater coordination between the government and industry representatives.

Another significant feature of the legislation is the proposed creation of a comprehensive land bank comprising suitable government and private land for industrial development.

The framework also provides for the optimal utilisation of existing industrial plots, development of industrial estates and clusters, and promotion of green corridors. Public-private participation will be encouraged for developing industrial infrastructure and improving facilities required by investors.

In addition, the legislation envisages a high-powered mechanism involving the government, industry representatives and registered transport operators to rationalise logistics freight rates. The move is aimed at addressing transportation-related challenges and improving the competitiveness of industries operating in the state.

While seeking to make the investment process easier, the legislation also incorporates provisions to ensure accountability. It provides for action against investors who violate agreed conditions and officials responsible for substantial delays in processing applications.