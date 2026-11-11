3,100 Teachers to Be Recruited for New CBSE-Affiliated Schools: Education Minister

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government will recruit 3,100 teachers for newly established CBSE-affiliated schools scheduled to commence operations from the academic session 2027-28, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting of the Education Department, the minister said that the government would also fill 374 posts of Assistant Professors and 19 posts of instructors. The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Ayog has been directed to expedite the recruitment process to ensure that the vacancies are filled in a timely manner.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives to strengthen the education sector, Thakur said that tablets had been distributed to approximately 9,287 meritorious students. He also reviewed the implementation of the Dr. Y.S. Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana, stating that applications under the scheme had increased significantly following the introduction of simplified and attractive provisions.

He said the government would further improve the scheme’s provisions to enable more students aspiring for higher education to avail themselves of financial assistance and pursue their academic goals.

Focusing on educational facilities in tribal and remote areas, the Education Minister said regular recruitment of teachers would be undertaken in tribal regions. Vacant positions, including essential posts in government-run hostels, would be filled through outsourcing at the earliest.

He added that the Education Department would appoint Bhoti language teachers in tribal areas where the language is predominantly spoken, with the objective of preserving and promoting the local language.

Thakur also emphasised the need to safeguard students from extreme weather conditions in educational institutions located in tribal and high-altitude areas. He said appropriate arrangements would be made to protect children from severe cold during winter. He further assured that advance salary payments to teachers and other employees posted in tribal areas would be ensured without delay.

The minister also informed that Kendriya Vidyalayas would be established at seven locations across Himachal Pradesh. He said the respective Deputy Commissioners would be directed to expedite the land transfer process to facilitate the construction of these schools.

Reviewing the progress of infrastructure restoration following natural disasters, Thakur directed officials to ensure the timely utilisation of funds released under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) for educational institutions damaged by natural calamities. He stressed that reconstruction and repair works must be accelerated so that students’ academic activities are not disrupted.

During the meeting, directions were also issued to conduct examinations at the earliest to fill School Management Committee (SMC) Lecturer posts under the five per cent Limited Direct Recruitment (LDR) quota. It was further decided to provide a second opportunity to Elementary Teachers and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) under the LDR quota.