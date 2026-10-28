Himachal Government Approves Engagement of 3,100 Teachers for CBSE-Affiliated Schools

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the engagement of 3,100 teachers across various categories for government schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the second phase of the initiative.

A government spokesperson said the decision aims to strengthen teaching staff, ensure the availability of subject-specific teachers and improve the quality of education in government schools adopting the CBSE curriculum.

Of the total approved positions, 600 teachers will be engaged under the sub-scheme for Professional English and Mathematics Teachers, including 240 English teachers and 360 Mathematics teachers.

The remaining 2,500 teachers will be engaged under a separate scheme for teachers in CBSE-affiliated government schools on a fixed honorarium or consolidated remuneration basis.

The subject-wise distribution includes 240 Hindi teachers, 199 Political Science teachers, 199 History teachers, 202 Economics teachers, 120 Physics teachers, 120 Chemistry teachers, 240 Biology teachers, 240 Sanskrit teachers, 120 Computer teachers, 120 Music teachers, 240 Commerce teachers, 240 Physical Education teachers and 220 Fine Arts teachers.

The selection process will be conducted through a competitive examination by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog. Selected teachers will receive a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹30,000.

In another significant decision, the state government has made the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) a compulsory qualification for the posts of English and Mathematics teachers, with the stated objective of maintaining teaching standards.