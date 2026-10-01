Shimla: A prescribed dress code for teachers has come into effect from today in 148 government CBSE schools across Himachal Pradesh, Director of School Education Ashish Kohli said on Thursday.

The initiative is aimed at promoting discipline, professional identity and institutional dignity, besides creating a more organised and professional learning environment in government schools.

Kohli said the dress code has been designed keeping in view the professional requirements of teachers as well as the climatic conditions of Himachal Pradesh. The prescribed colours are Light Lilac, Lilac Purple and Navy Blue, while black has been specified for footwear and designated accessories.

For women teachers, the prescribed options include saree with blazer, kurta/kameez with pant, plazo or salwar with blazer, and shirt-trouser with tie and blazer. Male teachers will wear shirt, trousers, tie and blazer.

Teachers will also be required to wear identity cards while on duty. The prescribed school or departmental logo will be displayed on the blazer.

The Director said the dress code will apply to all teachers and principals, including those engaged on an outsourced basis. However, suitable adjustments may be allowed in cases involving medical requirements, disability or pregnancy, subject to approval from the head of the institution.

As part of the ongoing reforms, the state government is also working towards opening 100 new CBSE schools from the next academic session. Around 2,000 teaching posts have already been filled in CBSE schools, the department said.

A system for recording teachers’ attendance three times a day is also being introduced as part of efforts to strengthen accountability and ensure greater monitoring of school functioning.