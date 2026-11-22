Shimla: The picturesque beauty of Shimla, renowned for its heritage buildings and scenic surroundings, is increasingly being overshadowed by a tangled network of overhead electricity wires, internet cables and television connections. What should be an attractive urban landscape is gradually turning into a maze of hanging cables, raising concerns over visual pollution, public safety and the preservation of the town’s heritage character.

The problem is not limited to the state capital. Several other urban centres across Himachal Pradesh, including Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una and Kullu, are also grappling with the growing menace of unregulated overhead cables. With multiple internet service providers, telecommunications companies and cable television operators expanding their networks, electricity poles and building facades have increasingly become crowded with wires installed without any uniform arrangement.

In Shimla, the situation is particularly noticeable in commercial and residential localities such as Lower Bazaar, Sanjauli, Dhalli, Chhota Shimla and other congested parts of the town. Wires criss-cross streets, hang loosely from poles, stretch between buildings and, at several places, remain suspended at inconvenient heights. Abandoned cables that are no longer in use often continue to occupy space, adding to the visual clutter.

For a city that attracts tourists throughout the year because of its architectural heritage and natural surroundings, the uncontrolled spread of such infrastructure presents an unpleasant picture. The tangled cables frequently obscure building facades and diminish the visual appeal of streets, markets and prominent public spaces.

The situation is equally concerning in other hill towns, where narrow roads, congested markets and densely populated localities leave little room for poorly maintained overhead infrastructure. Apart from affecting the appearance of towns, loosely hanging wires can obstruct pedestrians, create difficulties for vehicles and pose potential safety risks, particularly during storms, heavy rainfall and snowfall.

Recognising the growing problem, the Himachal Pradesh government has taken a legislative step to regulate the installation of overhead cables and strengthen the powers of urban local bodies.

The Himachal Pradesh Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend Section 138 of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 1994, was passed by the Legislative Assembly during its winter session at Dharamshala. The amendment empowers municipalities to regulate or remove unauthorised overhead cable networks and wires installed in public places.

Under the amended provisions, the regulation will cover telecommunication cables, satellite network cables and other overhead wires found hanging, stretched or suspended without permission from the concerned municipality. The provisions extend to public streets, pedestrian pathways, markets, parks, educational and healthcare institutions, playgrounds, bus stands, railway stations, heritage buildings, residential and commercial complexes, industrial establishments and green spaces.

The amendment provides municipal authorities with the power to remove or regulate such installations through authorised officers and employees. It also seeks to ensure that cables and other infrastructure are installed in a manner that minimises interference with public spaces and the rights of property owners.

The legislation provides for a fine ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 or imprisonment for up to three months for violations.

The new provisions are likely to bring internet service providers, cable television operators and other agencies involved in laying communication networks under greater regulatory scrutiny. Companies may have to ensure that their installations comply with municipal permissions and prescribed requirements rather than independently extending networks across public spaces.

However, the real challenge will lie in implementation. Merely passing legislation may not be sufficient unless municipal corporations and councils undertake a comprehensive exercise to identify unauthorised cables, remove abandoned wires and ensure that existing networks are properly organised.

Shimla, in particular, needs a coordinated cable-management plan involving the Municipal Corporation, electricity authorities, telecommunications companies and internet service providers. Instead of allowing different operators to install separate and overlapping overhead networks, authorities could explore common cable corridors, underground cabling wherever technically feasible and designated routes for communication infrastructure.

A systematic survey of existing installations could also help identify cables that are no longer operational and need immediate removal. Service providers should be made responsible for maintaining their networks and removing damaged or redundant wires.

The new legislation has therefore created an opportunity to address a long-standing civic problem affecting Himachal’s urban centres. Its success, however, will depend on whether authorities translate the legal provisions into visible improvements on the ground.

For a hill state that promotes its natural beauty, heritage architecture and tourism potential, restoring the visual character of its towns is equally important. Shimla and other urban centres need more than beautification drives; they need organised infrastructure and effective enforcement to ensure that the growing network of modern communication services does not come at the cost of their traditional charm.

The challenge ahead is clear: untangle the wires, restore the heritage skyline and make Himachal’s cities as attractive as the landscapes surrounding them.