Himachal Schools to Follow Separate Exam Schedules for Non-Board Classes; Proposal for Uniform Calendar Shelved

Shimla: Annual examinations for non-board classes in government schools across Himachal Pradesh will continue to be held at different times, as the Directorate of School Education has put on hold its proposal to introduce a uniform examination schedule and academic calendar throughout the state.

With the decision, the existing system for winter-closing and summer-closing schools will remain unchanged. Annual examinations in winter-closing schools will continue to be conducted in December, while students in summer-closing schools will appear for their annual examinations in February.

The Directorate had earlier proposed synchronizing the examination schedules and commencement of academic sessions for non-board classes across all government schools. Under the proposed arrangement, the academic session for non-board classes was to begin in February, irrespective of whether a school followed the winter-closing or summer-closing calendar.

The initiative was aimed at bringing uniformity to academic activities, examination schedules and holidays across government schools in the state. It was also expected to establish a common academic calendar for students studying in different geographical regions of Himachal Pradesh.

However, differences in climatic conditions and geographical challenges across the state emerged as major obstacles to implementing the proposal. Himachal Pradesh has distinct weather patterns, with schools in snowbound and colder regions following a winter-closing schedule, while institutions in relatively warmer areas operate under a summer-closing system.

Introducing a common examination schedule and starting the academic session in February would have required significant changes to the existing holiday calendars. This could have created practical difficulties for schools in different regions, particularly those affected by heavy snowfall and extreme winter conditions.

After examining the various aspects of the proposal, the Directorate has decided not to proceed with the changes for the time being.

Consequently, the existing academic arrangements will continue, and winter-closing and summer-closing schools will maintain their separate examination schedules and academic sessions.