Emptying Classrooms Put Himachal’s Government Schools Under Pressure

Shimla: Government schools in Himachal Pradesh are facing mounting challenges as student enrolment continues to decline, with nearly 1.60 lakh fewer students enrolled in Classes 1 to 12 over the past five years. The number of students has dropped from 8,31,310 in the 2021-22 academic session to 6,71,542 in 2025-26, reflecting a decline of 1,59,768.

The sustained fall in enrolment has put the future of several government schools under pressure. Over the past four years, around 800 primary and middle schools have been closed, while 826 schools with fewer than 10 students have been merged with nearby educational institutions.

According to the data cited from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), student enrolment in government schools has declined by approximately 19.2 per cent over five years. On average, the state has recorded a reduction of around 32,000 students annually during this period.

The Education Department, however, has not attributed the entire decline to students moving to private schools. Officials have also identified the falling birth rate as a contributing factor behind the shrinking student population.

Enrolment Declines Consistently Over Five Years

The year-wise figures indicate that government schools have experienced a continuous decline in student strength since 2021-22.

Academic session Number of students 2021-22 8,31,310 2022-23 8,09,000 2023-24 7,57,774 2024-25 7,05,342 2025-26 6,71,542

The figures show that the decline has continued across successive academic sessions, raising concerns about the ability of government schools to maintain enrolment, particularly in rural and sparsely populated areas.

Majority of Primary and Middle Schools Have Low Enrolment

The situation remains challenging in the 2026-27 academic session, with approximately 60 per cent of primary schools and 65 per cent of middle schools reportedly having fewer than 20 students.

The trend suggests that low enrolment is not restricted to a few remote institutions but affects a substantial proportion of government schools across the state.

The closure of around 800 schools and the merger of another 826 institutions with fewer than 10 students highlight the extent of the challenge. While such measures are intended to address the difficulties associated with extremely low enrolment, they also raise questions about maintaining convenient access to education for children in rural communities.

Declining Birth Rate Among Factors

The Education Department has pointed to the declining birth rate as one of the reasons for the reduction in student numbers. A smaller population of school-age children can directly affect enrolment, particularly in villages where the number of children entering primary schools is falling.

However, the persistent decline also underlines the importance of strengthening the public education system, improving educational facilities and maintaining parents’ confidence in government institutions.

The challenge for the state is to ensure that measures to rationalise schools do not compromise access to education, especially in remote areas where government schools play a crucial role in serving local communities.

CBSE Initiative Brings 24,000 Students from Private Schools

Amid the broader decline, the state government’s initiative to establish government-run CBSE schools has provided some encouragement.

According to the figures shared, approximately 24,000 students who were previously enrolled in private schools have joined government schools during the current academic session. These admissions have been recorded across 155 government-run institutions.

The continued reduction in student strength presents a significant challenge for Himachal Pradesh’s education system. With nearly one-fifth of enrolment lost over five years and a large proportion of primary and middle schools operating with fewer than 20 students, improving the appeal and accessibility of government education remains a key concern.

The effectiveness of initiatives such as CBSE-affiliated government schools, alongside improvements in teaching standards and infrastructure, will be important in addressing the situation.

As classrooms continue to empty across the state, the focus will remain on how Himachal Pradesh can strengthen its government schools, respond to demographic changes and ensure that children in rural and remote areas continue to have access to quality education.