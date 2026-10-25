Himachal Schools Told to Plug Security Gaps Within a Month

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police has directed all government and private schools across the state to address shortcomings in their security arrangements within one month, warning that failure to comply could invite legal action against the respective school managements.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tiwari has issued written instructions to principals and headmasters, directing them to undertake a comprehensive review of security measures and ensure adequate surveillance within and around school premises.

Under the new directives, schools must install CCTV cameras not only inside their campuses but also at main entry and exit gates, along approach roads and in surrounding areas. The cameras should be positioned to monitor the movement of people and vehicles, enabling better surveillance of areas frequented by students.

The DGP has made it clear that CCTV coverage limited to school buildings would not be sufficient to ensure children’s safety. Schools have been instructed to identify security gaps and take corrective measures within the stipulated 30-day period.

The directions also require institutions to ensure regular maintenance of CCTV cameras and secure storage of recorded footage. Schools must maintain proper records of visitors and intensify monitoring at entry and exit gates during morning arrival and afternoon dispersal hours, when student movement is at its peak.

The police administration has cautioned that negligence in implementing the prescribed safety measures could lead to legal action against the concerned school management.

Alongside strengthening surveillance, the police have appealed to parents and school authorities to educate children about the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) helpline 112. Children should be made aware of how to seek emergency assistance and whom to contact if they encounter an unsafe situation.

The initiative aims to improve preparedness and encourage greater cooperation between schools, parents and the police in safeguarding students.

As part of the statewide drive, a meeting with principals of private schools in Shimla is scheduled to be held at the Police Headquarters during the first week of November. The meeting is expected to focus on security arrangements in educational institutions and compliance with the latest directions.

The police have emphasised that school safety requires a comprehensive approach, including effective CCTV surveillance, proper visitor management and awareness among children about emergency response mechanisms. All schools have been asked to complete the necessary measures within the one-month deadline.