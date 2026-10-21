Himachal Plans Climate-Resilient Roads to Withstand Heavy Rainfall and Natural Disasters

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is preparing a roadmap to develop climate-resilient roads capable of withstanding heavy rainfall, waterlogging and natural disasters. The Public Works Department (PWD) is exploring alternative construction materials, including cement concrete and waste-plastic mixtures, to improve road durability and reduce the recurring expenditure on repairs.

The initiative assumes significance in view of the repeated damage to roads across the hill state during the monsoon season. The 2023 disaster caused extensive disruption to road connectivity in several districts, highlighting the vulnerability of existing infrastructure to extreme weather events.

Traditional bitumen-based roads are particularly susceptible to damage from water seepage and prolonged waterlogging. Repeated repairs not only put pressure on the state exchequer but also disrupt transportation and affect the movement of residents, tourists and essential supplies.

Under the proposed approach, the department is considering greater use of cement-concrete roads and plastic-mixed materials as alternatives to conventional bitumen in suitable locations. Although the initial construction cost of cement-concrete roads is estimated to be around 30 per cent higher, these roads are expected to offer greater durability and lower maintenance requirements over the long term.

Roads constructed using plastic-infused materials are projected to have a lifespan of 20 to 30 years, subject to construction quality, site conditions and maintenance. The technology is already being used on a limited scale in vulnerable stretches, where plastic-mixed materials are applied to patches measuring around 10 to 20 metres. In selected locations, such construction has also been undertaken along stretches ranging from 100 to 500 metres.

The PWD intends to explore the wider application of these techniques wherever they are technically suitable, with the objective of reducing recurring repair costs and improving the resilience of the state’s road network.

Along with the adoption of alternative construction materials, the department plans to give special attention to drainage systems during road construction. Permanent culverts, roadside drains and water outlets will be incorporated to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater and prevent water from accumulating on road surfaces.

Effective drainage is considered essential for protecting road foundations and preventing water seepage from weakening the pavement. The proposed measures are aimed at addressing one of the major causes of road deterioration in Himachal Pradesh’s mountainous terrain.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the state government was placing strong emphasis on the quality of road construction. The focus is on developing infrastructure that can withstand challenging geographical conditions and extreme weather while reducing the need for repeated repairs.